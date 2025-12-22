Picture of ‘pink ladies of Epping’ isn’t real

This image is not real. It was generated with AI.

An AI-generated picture showing “the pink ladies of Epping” has been shared on Facebook again. It shows a group of smiling women and girls wearing pink clothes and waving Union Jack flags.

The picture has been overlaid with the text: “Epping Mums to Effing Labour”.

We last fact checked this image in September, when we explained that it was not real. While some women wearing pink did take part in protests earlier this year against the housing of asylum seekers in the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, this image does not show them.

It was made using AI—a point emphasised by the ‘Grok’ watermark in the bottom right-hand corner of some versions. (Grok is an AI chatbot created by Elon Musk’s company xAI, which allows users to generate artificial images in X.)