Picture of ‘pink ladies of Epping’ isn’t real

What was claimed
A photo shows several women and girls wearing pink in Epping.
Our verdict
This image is not real. It was generated with AI.
An AI-generated picture showing “the pink ladies of Epping” has been shared on Facebook again. It shows a group of smiling women and girls wearing pink clothes and waving Union Jack flags.
The picture has been overlaid with the text: “Epping Mums to Effing Labour”.
We last fact checked this image in September, when we explained that it was not real. While some women wearing pink did take part in protests earlier this year against the housing of asylum seekers in the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, this image does not show them.
It was made using AI—a point emphasised by the ‘Grok’ watermark in the bottom right-hand corner of some versions. (Grok is an AI chatbot created by Elon Musk’s company xAI, which allows users to generate artificial images in X.)
Other clues that the image was made using AI include an arm that is not attached to a body in the bottom left-hand corner of the image and several instances of distorted fingers, hands and flags.
Before sharing images you see on social media, think about whether they are genuine. Our toolkits on how to identify misleading media and AI-generated content can help.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this image is not real. It was generated with AI.
