No evidence 75% of England’s mayors are Muslim

Although all of the 18 people pictured identify as Muslim, just five of them are currently still mayors. These mayors are also a mixture of directly elected and civic mayors.

We could only find evidence that three of the country’s 27 current directly elected mayors are Muslim. There is no official list of all the country’s civic mayors, but we’ve seen no evidence to suggest as many as 75% are Muslim.

A claim that 75% of England’s mayors are Muslim has been shared thousands of times online. But we could find no evidence to back up this claim. Of the 27 directly elected mayors in England (including the Mayor of London, metro mayors and elected local authority mayors), we could only find evidence that three identify as Muslim.

There is no official list of every ceremonial civic mayor in the country, but we’ve seen no evidence to suggest as many as 75% are Muslim.

Many posts include an image of 18 people it appears to claim are mayors. Full Fact’s analysis shows that while it is true all of the people pictured identify as Muslim and have been mayors at one point, only five of them are still currently mayors of their respective towns and cities. Most of the images show civic mayors, and not directly elected ones.