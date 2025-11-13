Post about Whitechapel Station’s Bengali sign is missing context

The signage at Whitechapel Station is in both English and Bengali. The photo doesn't show a similar sign next to it saying the same in English.

Visitors to London need to learn Bengali to avoid getting lost, as evidenced by a photo of a sign in Bengali that says Whitechapel Station.

In recent days, we have seen a number of social media posts about the sign at London’s Whitechapel Station—including one suggesting that visitors would “need to learn the language” of Bengali to read it.

This is missing vital context. While that particular sign is in Bengali, another sign right next to it shows the station’s name in English.