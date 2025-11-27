False claims about £200 cash withdrawal limits continue to be shared online

What was claimed The UK government is limiting cash withdrawals over £200 a week. Our verdict False. This is not a real policy set to be introduced by the government.

Videos falsely claiming cash withdrawals over £200 are to be monitored by the authorities are continuing to be shared online. Many different versions of these posts have been shared on Facebook and TikTok, with the same core claim: that if you withdraw more than £200 in cash in the space of a week, the transaction will be automatically flagged to the authorities, and you could end up being investigated in some way. As we investigated in August, this is not a real policy, and several of the authorities mentioned in the videos have denied this is either currently happening or planned.

One of the recent Facebook posts claims that any withdrawal over the limit will be sent to the UK’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), run by the National Crime Agency (NCA), and that this is overseen by the Treasury, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The NCA, HMRC and FCA have all previously told Full Fact the claims being shared online are not true, while the Treasury did not respond.

Join 72,953 people who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.