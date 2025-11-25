Budget 2025: fact checked

This year we’ve partnered with the Independent too, so keep an eye on its website for our coverage as well.

We’ve been posting our findings over on X and Bluesky as quickly as we’re able to, but some claims may need more time to fully investigate.

We’ve been live fact checking claims made by the chancellor and other MPs during the subsequent debate, and have highlighted statements we think are wrong, misleading or need more context.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, has just finished delivering the second Budget of this Labour government.

What has the Chancellor announced?

Rachel Reeves made several claims in today’s Budget. These included:

The Conservatives left a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances. This is a claim we’ve heard many times from Labour - we wrote about in detail last year here.

The government will retain the current rate of corporation tax. This is what Labour promised in its manifesto, so its pledge on corporation tax remains ‘on track’ - we’re monitoring it via our Government Tracker.

Ms Reeves claimed that the government has delivered 5.2 million extra NHS appointments since the election. While that’s true, it represents a fairly normal rise by recent standards—and a slightly smaller one than the year before, as we explain in our Government Tracker here.

The Chancellor also said waiting lists are down by 230,000 under this government. This reflects the latest NHS elective treatment waiting list figures in England, which show a fall from 7.62 million in July 2024 to 7.39 million in September.

Ms Reeves reiterated the government’s intention to “phase out” the use of asylum hotels “entirely”. We’re currently rating the pledge to do this by the end of this parliament as “appears off track” in our Government Tracker.

The Chancellor said the UK is “set to spend 2.6% of GDP on defence by April 2027”. This is in line with the government’s promise to reach its target to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence in 2027. We’re monitoring progress towards this via our Government Tracker

Ms Reeves also announced that the two-child benefit limit will be scrapped from April. Our explainer looks at who is impacted by the limit, and what effect removing it might have on the number of children in poverty.

What did the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch say?

Responding to the chancellor’s Budget speech, Kemi Badenoch claimed unemployment has increased “every single month” under Labour.

As we’ve explained before, that’s not quite right.

She also claimed the government is “miles behind” on house building.

Our analysis suggests the rate of building needs to increase if the government’s 1.5m target is to be met.

What have we already looked at?

We’ve already looked at a couple of things people have been discussing in advance of the Budget in recent weeks—what promises the Labour party has made on income tax, and how big the fiscal ‘black hole’ in the public finances may be.

Our Government Tracker is also monitoring progress on a wide range of other Labour promises that may be impacted by the Budget, such as the government’s ambition to achieve the highest sustained growth in the G7, increased defence spending, the building of 1.5 million new homes, keeping the rate of corporation tax at 25%, the delivery of higher living standards, as well as several pledges on taxes that could be impacted by Ms Reeves’s announcements.

A reminder - what is the Budget?

The Budget is where the Chancellor of the Exchequer presents a statement on the UK’s finances and economic forecasts to Parliament, announces any changes in taxation and outlines departmental spending.

While the government only delivers one Budget a year, in 2025 we’ve already seen Labour’s first Spending Review—where the government sets out the budgets for individual departments for the coming years—and the Spring Statement, in which Ms Reeves gave Parliament an update on the state of the economy.

Alongside the Budget, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will produce a forecast that will outline its predictions for how much economic growth and productivity the UK can expect to see in the coming years.

The Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch MP, is expected to respond to the Budget after Ms Reeves has finished her speech.

How do we ‘live fact check’?

Our fact checkers are monitoring claims in real time, with the help of Full Fact’s AI tools. We’re a small team, so it’s not possible for us to check every single claim, but if we can publish a quick verdict on what we’ve heard we will.

Some claims can be more complicated to check than they first appear, or require further research. If claims do require further investigation, we’ll dig into them in more detail after the Budget statement has ended.

When Parliament is sitting we ‘live fact check’ Prime Minister’s Questions each week, and we’ve got a lot of experience checking other big political events as they happen. We checked Ms Reeves’s first Budget as chancellor in October 2024, and during the general election of that year we fact checked a number of leaders’ debates live, as well as some of the head-to-head events with Sir Keir Starmer and then-leader of the Conservatives Rishi Sunak.

We also live fact checked TV debates during previous general elections, and in the 2022 Conservative leadership contest.

We published a blog post earlier this year covering in more detail how we go about live fact checking.