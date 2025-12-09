The government won’t be taking £90 from people’s payslips to tackle the national debt

What was claimed From 2 January 2026, millions of workers will see a brand new £90 deduction called the “Debt Recovery Contribution” appear automatically on their monthly payslips. Our verdict False. There are no plans for any such policy.

Videos viewed hundreds of thousands of times online claim that from January 2026 the government will automatically take off £90 from workers’s payslips each month as part of plans to tackle the national debt. But this isn’t true. No such policy is being introduced.

The videos mimic the style of a news presenter, and claim the new deduction, called the “Debt Recovery Contribution”, will be taken from workers payslips directly through His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Only protected groups such as “pensioners, larger families and people on key benefits” supposedly won’t be hit by the deduction. But searches on gov.uk and Hansard, the record of what is said in Parliament, do not return any results for a “Debt Recovery Contribution”.