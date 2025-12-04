Heathrow and Gatwick aren’t introducing £50 airport entry fees

False. We’ve found no evidence of any such fee being announced, and Gatwick Airport said it wasn’t aware of any such charge being introduced.

Videos shared widely on Facebook claim London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports are introducing a “£50 entry fee”.

In one video, a voice apparently intended to be that of the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says: “I’m announcing today that next week Heathrow and Gatwick are introducing a new 50 pounds entry fee”.

This isn’t true. Heathrow and Gatwick airports do charge fees to park your car or drop off passengers at terminals, but we’ve found no credible reports either is set to introduce a new £50 charge for anyone entering the airports.

The video also begins with a short overdubbed clip of Mr Starmer, likely taken from an appearance at a parliamentary select committee in December 2024. Another likely shows Mr Starmer speaking outside Number 10 Downing Street upon becoming Prime Minister on 5 July 2024. While the voice used in these videos bears a resemblance to Mr Starmer’s, it may have been generated by AI, though we can’t rule out an impersonator was used.



Another video features a different voice appearing to mimic the style of a news broadcaster.