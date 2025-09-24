The government hasn’t announced a ‘wealth stability tax’ for homeowners over 60

False. The Treasury confirmed there is no such tax.

The government has announced a wealth stability tax for homeowners over 60.

We’ve spotted several videos circulating on social media claiming that the government has announced a “wealth stability tax” for homeowners over 60.

But this isn’t true. The Treasury confirmed to Full Fact that there is no such tax.

The videos claim this supposed new tax would take the form of “an annual charge” or “yearly tax bill”. Those who are unable to pay could see the government “place a legal restriction” on their property, which may cause issues for inheritance.

There have been no announcements about any changes like this, and Full Fact could not find any results for a “wealth stability tax” on the government’s website.