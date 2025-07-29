Video doesn’t show dog being cooked by immigrants in Dublin

This isn’t true. The footage actually shows a pig being roasted at a community event.

A video is being shared with implied claims it shows a dog being cooked outside in Dublin by “third world” immigrants.

It is captioned: “Dublin: Import the third world and become the third world. A simple euphemism that cuts to the marrow of the establishment’s replacement migration agenda. Rover never barked again [dog emoji].” Another version says: “Your Pets Are Not Safe”.

The footage, which has hundreds of comments on Facebook , shows an animal hanging from a spit over an open fire outside a building.

A video which is being widely shared with implied claims it depicts a dog being cooked by “third world” immigrants to Ireland isn’t what it seems.

As we previously wrote in 2023, this is not accurate—the animal being cooked is a pig, not a dog as claimed.

It’s correct that the video was filmed in Dublin, however. Captions shared with the video at the time put its location at Dorset Street Flats in the Irish capital, which appear to have now been demolished as part of a regeneration plan for the area.

When this same video circulated with similar claims two years ago, Full Fact and other fact checkers matched the footage with pictures of a community culinary event taken from different angles being shared in a (now deleted) Instagram post by an Irish man, who described himself in other posts as a chef.

These pictures clearly showed that the animal on the spit is a pig, not a dog.

The post was geotagged to Dorset Street Flats, and featured a caption that mentioned the tradition of eating “pulled pork baps around a fire” and how “our great grandfathers and our grandfathers fed us pigs feet”.

It said: “This is why, I want to bring a fine culinary once of event [sic], collaborating with chefs and butchers [...] a BBQ feeding all the homeless and all the refugees, and all the community”.

A person pictured who was seemingly the account holder confirmed to fact checkers at Reuters in 2023 that the animal being roasted in the video was a pig.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, first consider whether it comes from a verifiable and trustworthy source. Our guide to identifying misleading videos can help you better navigate media online.