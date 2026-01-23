Fake pictures of ‘British vigilantes’ slashing small boats shared online

What was claimed Images show men in balaclavas slashing ‘migrant dinghies’. Our verdict These pictures aren’t real. There are a number of visual clues which suggest they were very likely made using artificial intelligence (AI).

Pictures shared widely on social media appear to show men wearing balaclavas slashing ‘migrant dinghies’, while fires rage in the background. The posts talk about “British vigilantes” taking action against migrant crossings. Although it is true that some British groups have recently travelled to France to destroy small boats heading for the UK, the dramatic images of masked people wielding bats or knives on a beach aren’t real and a number of visual clues suggest they were probably made using artificial intelligence (AI), including inconsistencies in how the water and flames look.

Analysis by the human rights non-profit WITNESS’s Deepfakes Rapid Response Force highlighted the strange texture of the water by the shore in the top image in this post as evidence. The top picture appears to show a man able to stand in the water right next to people who are waist-deep, which doesn’t seem possible, and people's bodies seem to merge, especially in the bottom image where it's hard to tell when one person ends and the other begins.

