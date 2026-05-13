Local election bar charts revisited: how misleading were they in the end?

During the recent English local elections campaign, we wrote about several leaflets from the main parties that used misleading, unsourced or otherwise unreliable bar charts to support claims about the state of the contest in their area.

So, now that the election is over, how do those bar charts compare with the actual results?

Obviously the bar charts in the leaflets weren’t necessarily predictions. Many were clearly labelled to say they showed polls, or the results of other contests. And of course the leaflets themselves, or other factors, may have affected what happened.

But when it comes to giving voters an idea of how things stood, some of what they said was clearly wide of the mark.

The comparisons below show the vote counts for the area the leaflets appear to refer to—whether these are single wards or larger areas.