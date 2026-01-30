Posts on social media incorrectly name Green Party by-election candidate

This is incorrect. The Greens had not confirmed their candidate when these posts were shared, and have now confirmed Hannah Spencer will contest the seat.

The Green Party has confirmed their candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election is Melissa Poulton.

Posts which incorrectly name the Green Party candidate in the forthcoming Gorton and Denton by-election have gained thousands of reactions on social media.

The posts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) say that Melissa Poulton has been “confirmed” or “selected” as the Green Party candidate in the forthcoming by-election due to take place on 26 February.

It was triggered after former Labour minister Andrew Gwynne, who was suspended by the party in 2025, stood down as an MP.

Melissa Poulton had reportedly been announced as the Green Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Bromsgrove constituency in Worcestershire in 2023, although a different candidate, Talia Ellis, actually contested the seat for the Greens in 2024.