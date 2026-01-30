Posts on social media incorrectly name Green Party by-election candidate

It was triggered after former Labour minister Andrew Gwynne, who was suspended by the party in 2025, stood down as an MP.
Melissa Poulton had reportedly been announced as the Green Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Bromsgrove constituency in Worcestershire in 2023, although a different candidate, Talia Ellis, actually contested the seat for the Greens in 2024.
But the Green Party had not confirmed who would represent them in the upcoming by-election when many of these posts claiming Melissa Poulton had been chosen were shared.
We can find no evidence that Melissa Poulton was being considered as a candidate prior to this announcement.
As of 30 January, Labour and the Conservatives are yet to declare their candidates for the Gorton and Denton by-election, with Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats having confirmed theirs.
Before sharing content about elections that you see online, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Melissa Poulton was not confirmed as the Green Party candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election.
