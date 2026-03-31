Katie Hopkins didn’t confront Muslim MPs in the House of Commons

A post circulating on social media claims Katie Hopkins accused Muslim MPs of “shameful political interference” during a speech in the House of Commons.
But there’s no evidence this happened, and images supposedly showing her in the Commons were generated with artificial intelligence (AI).
The post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times, claims “Katie Hopkins unleashed hell in the Commons today”, and quotes her as saying: “You should be ashamed – your campaigns twisted police decisions and put public safety at risk!”
It also includes a collage of two images, both supposedly showing Ms Hopkins speaking at the despatch box. One image appears to show MPs Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohamed and Zarah Sultana seated on the bankbenches, with Reform MPs Richard Tice, Lee Anderson and Danny Kruger seated just behind Ms Hopkins.
But there’s no record of these words being said, or her speaking in parliament, in Hansard, the official record of all parliamentary proceedings. Ms Hopkins is not an MP.
The post also claims to show events that happened “today” but it was shared on 13 February. The House of Commons rose for recess on 12 February, and there were no proceedings in the Commons from 13 until 23 February.
Join 73,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts
Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising
and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data
see our Privacy Policy.
AI-generated images
When we searched the collage using Google Lens, a note under the ‘about this image’ section says it was “made with Google AI” indicating it contained SynthID—a digital watermark embedded into content that has been created or edited with Google AI tools.
We often see fake quotes and posts attributed to public figures spread widely online. It’s important to consider whether content you see on social media comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source before sharing it.