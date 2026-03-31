Katie Hopkins didn’t confront Muslim MPs in the House of Commons

There’s no record of this happening in Hansard and images supposedly showing this were generated with artificial intelligence.

Katie Hopkins accused Muslim MPs of shameful political interference in the House of Commons.

A post circulating on social media claims Katie Hopkins accused Muslim MPs of “shameful political interference” during a speech in the House of Commons.

But there’s no evidence this happened, and images supposedly showing her in the Commons were generated with artificial intelligence (AI).

The post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times, claims “Katie Hopkins unleashed hell in the Commons today”, and quotes her as saying: “You should be ashamed – your campaigns twisted police decisions and put public safety at risk!”

It also includes a collage of two images, both supposedly showing Ms Hopkins speaking at the despatch box. One image appears to show MPs Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohamed and Zarah Sultana seated on the bankbenches, with Reform MPs Richard Tice, Lee Anderson and Danny Kruger seated just behind Ms Hopkins.