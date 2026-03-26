Fake Keir Starmer post about US leaving NATO circulates online

What was claimed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer posted a statement on X saying that American forces must withdraw from UK airbases within 48 hours and pay historic rent if the United States ends its commitment to NATO. Our verdict False. The image of the post is fabricated and originally came from a satirical social media account. No such statement has been published on Keir Starmer's genuine X account or made publicly by him.

A fake statement supposedly posted by the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s X account about the consequences of the US leaving NATO has been shared online as if it is real. The post said that the government would expect a “full and final settlement of historic rent by the end of the week, on commercial terms” for the US use of RAF British bases if the US ends its commitment to NATO. But we could find no such statement posted on the Prime Minister’s official X account, and traced the post to a satirical page.

The fake statement, seemingly posted by Keir Starmer’s account on 18 March, said: “If the United States chooses to walk away from NATO, that is a decision for the United States. Britain will remain. Europe will remain. Our collective defence will remain.” It added: “But there is a simple point of principle. If you are no longer prepared to stand with your allies, you do not get to park your forces on their soil for free.”