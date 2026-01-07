Video appearing to show MP’s question in Commons about capture of Maduro is AI

What was claimed A video shows what appears to be an MP at the despatch box in the House of Commons asking why, if the US can conduct an operation in Venezuela to capture Nicolás Maduro and put him on trial, it is “impossible to capture Benjamin Netanyahu from Israel and bring him before [an] international court”. Our verdict This is a fake AI-generated video. There is no serving MP that matches the likeness of the man seen speaking in the clip, and the original video features OpenAI’s Sora watermark, indicating that it was generated using artificial intelligence.

A video which appears to show an MP asking Parliament why Israel’s Prime Minister cannot be captured and brought to court in a similar manner to the Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is not real—it was created with AI. The clip, which has been shared widely and had millions of views across social media platforms, seems to show a question in the House of Commons from a male MP standing at the despatch box. He says: “If the United States can conduct an operation in Venezuela to capture Nicolás Maduro, an elected president, and put him on trial in American courts, then why is it impossible to capture Benjamin Netanyahu from Israel and bring him before international court?”

The video also includes apparent shots of seated MPs on the Commons chamber’s green benches, and a man wearing a chain seemingly sitting in the speaker’s chair. It has been circulating after Venezuelan leader Mr Maduro was seized along with his wife Cilia Flores in an overnight raid by US forces on 3 January. They have appeared in court in New York and pleaded not guilty to various drugs and weapons charges brought by the US government.