No, Reform UK did not edit an image of a house in Gorton and Denton

False. These claims are based on what seems to be an edited image of a real picture shared by Reform UK’s candidate Matt Goodwin.

Posts shared on social media have claimed Reform UK edited its own placards into an image of a house in Gorton and Denton.

This isn’t true—in actual fact, the image used to make this claim appears to have been edited.

On 8 February Reform UK’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election, Matt Goodwin, posted an image on X of himself standing outside a house with a number of Reform UK placards on display.

An image of this post has been shared on Facebook alongside a screenshot of another post, which appears to show the same house, but without any Reform UK signage. It’s captioned “This is my house, this clown Goodwin has photoshopped his posters in my windows. I saw him standing outside taking a photo but he never even knocked on my door!”

We’ve been unable to find the original account which claimed the image showed their house. However, as also reported by fact checkers at PA media, it appears that the image used to claim that Mr Goodwin had Photoshopped the house is in itself an edited version of the Reform UK candidate’s photo.

We've seen absolutely no other evidence to suggest that Mr Goodwin’s original image has been edited, and a number of details in that photo, such as the handle of the door, match real pictures of the home on Google Street View.