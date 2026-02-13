No, Reform UK did not edit an image of a house in Gorton and Denton
13 February 2026
What was claimed
Reform UK Photoshopped the party’s placards into a photo of a house in Gorton and Denton.
Our verdict
False. These claims are based on what seems to be an edited image of a real picture shared by Reform UK’s candidate Matt Goodwin.
Posts shared on social media have claimed Reform UK edited its own placards into an image of a house in Gorton and Denton.
This isn’t true—in actual fact, the image used to make this claim appears to have been edited.
On 8 February Reform UK’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election, Matt Goodwin, posted an image on X of himself standing outside a house with a number of Reform UK placards on display.
An image of this post has been sharedon Facebook alongside a screenshot of another post, which appears to show the same house, but without any Reform UK signage. It’s captioned “This is my house, this clown Goodwin has photoshopped his posters in my windows. I saw him standing outside taking a photo but he never even knocked on my door!”
We’ve been unable to find the original account which claimed the image showed their house. However, as also reported by fact checkers at PA media, it appears that the image used to claim that Mr Goodwin had Photoshopped the house is in itself an edited version of the Reform UK candidate’s photo.
We've seen absolutely no other evidence to suggest that Mr Goodwin’s original image has been edited, and a number of details in that photo, such as the handle of the door, match real pictures of the home on Google Street View.
The image without the Reform UK signs has several inconsistencies that indicate it is an edited version of the picture shared by Mr Goodwin. The bottom third of the door appears to bulge out at the right and a brick in the foreground just below the left of the door has an odd black slice through it.
We've seen nothing to suggest that this image was circulated by someone who lives in the house pictured, and there's no suggestion they were in any way involved.
Full Fact was also able to locate the house in question on Google Street View—we’ve chosen not to include a link to it here to avoid identifying residents. There are several differences between the most recent image of the property taken by Google in June 2025 and the image shared by the person claiming to live there.
Most noticeably, the Street View image shows that the front door of the house has a larger glass panel, a gold letterbox and a white door handle on its left side, whereas the image shared on social media features a door with a much smaller glass window, a white letterbox and what seems to be a black or metal door handle on its right side.
The image shared on social media also features a discoloured brick to the left of the door which isn’t in the Street View image.
Although most of the Reform UK posters in the image shared by Mr Goodwin aren’t in the Street View image, it does show a circular Reform UK sticker in the window of the house, which can also be seen in Mr Goodwin’s photo. You can also see a white door handle behind Mr Goodwin’s right shoulder, matching the image on Google. (It’s worth noting that one of the posters specifically references Mr Goodwin and the by-election on 26 February, which was only called last month, so could not have been on display in June 2025).
When we contacted Reform UK for comment it pointed us to a post from Mr Goodwin describing the claims as “insane”.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the image posted by the person claiming to live in the house has been edited.
