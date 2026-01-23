No, Amazon is not giving away unsold laptops

23 January 2026

We’ve spotted posts being shared on Facebook falsely claiming that the retailer Amazon is “giving away” HP laptops that have been “sitting in storage for over a year and haven’t been sold”.

Amazon confirmed to Full Fact that this isn’t a genuine offer.

The posts, which are targeting UK residents, encourage people to click a link in order to participate, but the website it directs users to is not the real Amazon website, even though it includes a version of the company’s logo.

We’ve previously fact checked several fake Amazon deals. It is always worth double-checking whether posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true are genuine. One way to verify this is to see whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Amazon.

