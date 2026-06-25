No, Amazon is not selling HP laptops for £3

Posts being shared on Facebook claim Amazon is selling HP laptops for £3 to people who complete a “quick questionnaire”.

But this isn’t a legitimate offer from the retailer, as a spokesperson from Amazon confirmed to Full Fact.

The posts claim to be written by someone whose “son works at Amazon”, and encourages users to follow a link in order to receive the supposed offer.

The website this takes people to features Amazon’s logo, but it isn’t Amazon’s real website—the URL, layout and interface are all completely different.