No, Amazon is not selling HP laptops for £3

25 June 2026

Posts being shared on Facebook claim Amazon is selling HP laptops for £3 to people who complete a “quick questionnaire”.

But this isn’t a legitimate offer from the retailer, as a spokesperson from Amazon confirmed to Full Fact.

The posts claim to be written by someone whose “son works at Amazon”, and encourages users to follow a link in order to receive the supposed offer.

The website this takes people to features Amazon’s logo, but it isn’t Amazon’s real website—the URL, layout and interface are all completely different.

We’ve previously fact checked a number of other fake Amazon offers, as well as those purporting to be from other retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine Amazon offer.

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