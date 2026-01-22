Supposed Argos deal for £3 TV is fake

22 January 2026

A supposed deal on Facebook in which people can get a new TV for £3 from Argos for leaving a review or completing a survey is fake.

Posts and adverts have shared details of the offer, with claims it has been successfully redeemed by the mother of a woman who had worked at the retailer, saying: “If you take a short survey you can get an Hisense TV for less than £3.”

The posts share a photo of a box, apparently containing a new 65 inch 4K TV.

But Argos has confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from them.

If an online deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Treat it with caution until you have confirmed it is authentic.

