Supposed Argos deal for £3 TV is fake
A supposed deal on Facebook in which people can get a new TV for £3 from Argos for leaving a review or completing a survey is fake.
Posts and adverts have shared details of the offer, with claims it has been successfully redeemed by the mother of a woman who had worked at the retailer, saying: “If you take a short survey you can get an Hisense TV for less than £3.”
The posts share a photo of a box, apparently containing a new 65 inch 4K TV.
But Argos has confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from them.
If an online deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Treat it with caution until you have confirmed it is authentic.