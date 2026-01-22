Argos isn’t selling iPads for £3 to people who fill out a survey

22 January 2026

Posts and paid-for adverts on Facebook falsely claim that Argos is offering iPads for £3 to people who fill out a short survey.

The posts say the deal was discovered by the user’s husband, who allegedly works at Argos, adding: “If you answer a short survey, you can actually get the Ipad PRO 11 (2022) for next to nothing! I didn’t believe it, but I tried… and mine arrived today.”

But a spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

We’ve debunked many similar fake deals offering bargain price tech items in exchange for a review or for completing a survey. If an online offer seems too good to be true, treat it with caution. Do not share your personal or financial information online without making sure the site is authentic.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a real promotion from Argos.

Related topics

Argos Social media Quick checks

Related fact checks

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.