Argos isn’t selling iPads for £3 to people who fill out a survey

Posts and paid-for adverts on Facebook falsely claim that Argos is offering iPads for £3 to people who fill out a short survey.

The posts say the deal was discovered by the user’s husband, who allegedly works at Argos, adding: “If you answer a short survey, you can actually get the Ipad PRO 11 (2022) for next to nothing! I didn’t believe it, but I tried… and mine arrived today.”

But a spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

We’ve debunked many similar fake deals offering bargain price tech items in exchange for a review or for completing a survey. If an online offer seems too good to be true, treat it with caution. Do not share your personal or financial information online without making sure the site is authentic.