No, Argos is not ‘practically giving away’ Meta Quest 3S headsets to those who fill in a form

False. An Argos spokesperson confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

Argos is practically giving away Meta Quest 3S headsets to people who fill out a form.

A Facebook post claiming that Argos is “practically giving away” Meta Quest 3S virtual reality headsets to people who fill out a form is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

The post claims to be written by someone whose sister works at Argos and says “Argos is running a hidden 50th anniversary thank-you campaign”.

Facebook users are encouraged to fill out a short online form linked in the comments to claim the deal.

But an Argos spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.