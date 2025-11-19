No, Argos is not ‘practically giving away’ Meta Quest 3S headsets to those who fill in a form

19 November 2025

What was claimed

Argos is practically giving away Meta Quest 3S headsets to people who fill out a form.

Our verdict

False. An Argos spokesperson confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

A Facebook post claiming that Argos is “practically giving away” Meta Quest 3S virtual reality headsets to people who fill out a form is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

The post claims to be written by someone whose sister works at Argos and says “Argos is running a hidden 50th anniversary thank-you campaign”.

Facebook users are encouraged to fill out a short online form linked in the comments to claim the deal.

But an Argos spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.

The website Facebook users are encouraged to visit is not the real Argos site. The URL is different, and the landing page displays a 404 error message.

It’s always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official social media page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a genuine offer from Argos.

