Another fake Argos PlayStation 5 offer circulates online

False. A spokesperson for Argos confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

Argos is practically giving away PlayStation 5 consoles to people who fill out a form as part of a hidden 30th anniversary thank you campaign.

We’ve spotted another Facebook post falsely claiming that Argos is “practically giving away” PlayStation 5 consoles to those who fill in a form.

The post says: “My sister works at Argos and just leaked their biggest secret – they’re practically giving away PlayStation 5 consoles right now! This is real – no jokes, no scams.”

They say the offer is part of a “hidden 30th anniversary thank-you campaign” from Sony, and encourage Facebook users to fill in a short online form to claim the deal.

But a spokesperson for Argos told us the offer isn’t genuine.