Another fake Argos PlayStation 5 offer circulates online

We’ve spotted another Facebook post falsely claiming that Argos is “practically giving away” PlayStation 5 consoles to those who fill in a form.
The post says: “My sister works at Argos and just leaked their biggest secret – they’re practically giving away PlayStation 5 consoles right now! This is real – no jokes, no scams.”
They say the offer is part of a “hidden 30th anniversary thank-you campaign” from Sony, and encourage Facebook users to fill in a short online form to claim the deal.
But a spokesperson for Argos told us the offer isn’t genuine.
The website Facebook users are encouraged to visit is not the real Argos site. The URL is different, and the landing page displays a 404 error message.
This is not the first time we’ve written about posts falsely promoting PlayStation 5 offers from Argos.
It’s always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official social media page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.