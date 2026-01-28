Fake Argos promotions claim Samsung Galaxy phones sold at 99% discount
Several Facebook posts and adverts are claiming Argos is selling Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra phones at a 99% discount to those who complete a survey.
They claim the offer is to celebrate Argos’s 53rd anniversary and can be claimed by following a link posted in the comments section.
But a spokesperson for Argos confirmed this is not a genuine deal from the retailer.
We see lots of fake offers from Argos on social media, as well as those supposedly from other stores.
If an offer online seems too good to be true, it’s worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company’s official channels, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.
