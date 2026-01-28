Fake Argos promotions claim Samsung Galaxy phones sold at 99% discount

Several Facebook posts and adverts are claiming Argos is selling Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra phones at a 99% discount to those who complete a survey.

They claim the offer is to celebrate Argos’s 53rd anniversary and can be claimed by following a link posted in the comments section.

But a spokesperson for Argos confirmed this is not a genuine deal from the retailer.

We see lots of fake offers from Argos on social media, as well as those supposedly from other stores.