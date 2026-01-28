Fake Argos promotions claim Samsung Galaxy phones sold at 99% discount

28 January 2026

Several Facebook posts and adverts are claiming Argos is selling Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra phones at a 99% discount to those who complete a survey.

They claim the offer is to celebrate Argos’s 53rd anniversary and can be claimed by following a link posted in the comments section.

But a spokesperson for Argos confirmed this is not a genuine deal from the retailer.

We see lots of fake offers from Argos on social media, as well as those supposedly from other stores.

If an offer online seems too good to be true, it’s worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company’s official channels, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Argos has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from them.

