No, Argos isn’t selling Nintendo Switch 2s for less than £5

28 January 2026

A number of Facebook posts have falsely claimed Argos is selling Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for less than £5 to people who “answer a short survey”.

The retailer confirmed that this is not a genuine offer.

The posts claim to be written by individuals who have a husband or neighbour that works for Argos. Links to these supposed surveys are included in the posts’ comment sections, but they don’t direct people to the real Argos website.

We’ve fact checked many fake Argos deals before, and supposed offers for other retailers. It’s always worth double-checking whether posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true are genuine. One way to verify this is to see whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Argos.

