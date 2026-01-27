Boots is not selling Elemis skincare sets for under £10

We’ve spotted Facebook posts and adverts claiming that people aged 40 or older can get an Elemis skincare set from Boots for under £10 by completing a survey.

They say: “If you’re over 40, you can fill out a short survey and get the Elemis Ultimate Skincare Set for under £10. They’re quietly clearing out stock ahead of new arrivals”.

The posts include several photos of Elemis skincare products supposedly delivered in a Boots box.

But a spokesperson for Boots confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.