Boots is not selling Elemis skincare sets for under £10
We’ve spotted Facebook posts and adverts claiming that people aged 40 or older can get an Elemis skincare set from Boots for under £10 by completing a survey.
They say: “If you’re over 40, you can fill out a short survey and get the Elemis Ultimate Skincare Set for under £10. They’re quietly clearing out stock ahead of new arrivals”.
The posts include several photos of Elemis skincare products supposedly delivered in a Boots box.
But a spokesperson for Boots confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.
If a deal you see online looks too good to be true, check whether it’s been shared by the retailer’s official channels before engaging with it.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Boots confirmed this is not a genuine offer.