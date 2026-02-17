Boots still isn’t giving away mini perfume sets to those who complete surveys

Posts shared on Facebook claim Boots is “running a special customer feedback campaign” and giving away a “Mini Perfume Set” to those who complete a “short survey”.

A spokesperson for Boots told us this isn’t a genuine offer.

The posts include videos. One shows a woman standing in a Boots shop, holding a pink box full of mini bottles of perfume, and the other shows a woman wearing a Boots uniform and holding a similar box. Both videos are probably AI-generated; in the first the woman’s hand appears warped at one point, and in both some text appears distorted or garbled.

A voice-over at the end of each video says: “Over 2,000 people have already received their mini perfume sets”.