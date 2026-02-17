Boots still isn’t giving away mini perfume sets to those who complete surveys

17 February 2026

Posts shared on Facebook claim Boots is “running a special customer feedback campaign” and giving away a “Mini Perfume Set” to those who complete a “short survey”.

A spokesperson for Boots told us this isn’t a genuine offer.

The posts include videos. One shows a woman standing in a Boots shop, holding a pink box full of mini bottles of perfume, and the other shows a woman wearing a Boots uniform and holding a similar box. Both videos are probably AI-generated; in the first the woman’s hand appears warped at one point, and in both some text appears distorted or garbled.

A voice-over at the end of each video says: “Over 2,000 people have already received their mini perfume sets”.

We’ve written about other false online offers supposedly from Boots, as well as many other retailers.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Boots.

