Boots is not giving away mini perfume sets to those who complete surveys
Posts and ads on Facebook falsely claim that Boots is “offering a premium mini perfume set to everyone who completes a short survey”.
The posts encourage Facebook users to “answer a few simple questions” to receive the supposed offer.
A link in the ad takes users to a website featuring Boots branding, which is not in fact part of the real Boots website.
Boots also confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.
We’ve fact checked many similar false offers we’ve seen shared on Facebook. If an offer seems too good to be true, check whether it has been shared by the company’s official channels. These will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and a longer posting history.