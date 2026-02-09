Cadbury is not giving away gift boxes to those who complete surveys

Videos circulating on social media appear to show a woman opening boxes full of Cadbury’s chocolate, and have been shared with claims that people can get their hands on a special “sample set” by completing a short survey that’s linked in the comments.

But a spokesperson for Mondelēz International, the company which owns Cadbury, told Full Fact: “We can confirm that these have not been generated by us and that this is not a real Cadbury promotion or product.

“We urge consumers not to interact with or share personal information through the survey link.”

Some of the text on the products in the video is distorted, which can be a sign of AI-generation.