Cadbury is not giving away gift boxes to those who complete surveys
Videos circulating on social media appear to show a woman opening boxes full of Cadbury’s chocolate, and have been shared with claims that people can get their hands on a special “sample set” by completing a short survey that’s linked in the comments.
But a spokesperson for Mondelēz International, the company which owns Cadbury, told Full Fact: “We can confirm that these have not been generated by us and that this is not a real Cadbury promotion or product.
“We urge consumers not to interact with or share personal information through the survey link.”
Some of the text on the products in the video is distorted, which can be a sign of AI-generation.
We’ve fact checked many similar false offers we’ve seen shared on Facebook. If an offer seems too good to be true, check whether it has been shared by the company’s official channels. These will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and a longer posting history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a real Cadbury promotion or product.