Fake Currys Bose headphones offer shared on Facebook
Facebook posts are falsely claiming that people can “get a pair of Bose QuietComfort headphones through the Currys website for next to nothing” if they “answer a few quick questions and leave a review”.
A spokesperson for Currys confirmed this isn’t a genuine offer from the company.
The posts claim to be written by someone whose mother worked at Currys, and say the retailer doesn’t advertise this supposed offer because it was “mainly intended for employees”.
Both posts appear to include an image of a Currys store, but these images contain an invisible SynthID watermark indicating they were “generated with OpenAI tools” such as ChatGPT, the OpenAI API or Codex.
We regularly fact check fake offers purportedly from Currys and other retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.
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