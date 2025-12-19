No, Argos isn’t offering bargain price smartphones for completing survey

What was claimed
Completing a customer service survey with Argos means you can buy a smartphone for £9.99 or £4 as a ‘thank you’.
Our verdict
This is false. Argos has confirmed these offers aren’t genuine.
What was claimed
Completing a customer service survey with Argos means you can buy a smartphone for £9.99 or £4 as a ‘thank you’.
Our verdict
This is false. Argos has confirmed these offers aren’t genuine.
Posts falsely claiming that people can get a smartphone for less than £10 from Argos if they complete a survey are being shared on Facebook.
We’ve seen several posts shared in recent days featuring images of what appear to be printed receipts or invoices branded with the Argos logo, alongside pictures of smartphone boxes or phones.
The posts claim that by completing a “quick customer service survey”, the retailer is giving people the chance to buy an Apple phone for £9.99 or £4.
But a spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact these are not genuine offers.
The posts direct people to a website in order to fill out the survey, but this is not the real Argos website—it has a different URL, and links that supposedly go to the homepage or other parts of the site do not function.
Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. We have fact checked a number of supposed offers unaffiliated with Argos as well as other posts describing improbably cheap deals from various retailers, which in fact had nothing to do with the named companies.
It’s always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official social media page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history. Do not share your personal or financial information online without making sure the site is authentic.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Argos has confirmed that these offers are not genuine.
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.