No, Argos isn’t offering bargain price smartphones for completing survey

This is false. Argos has confirmed these offers aren’t genuine.

Completing a customer service survey with Argos means you can buy a smartphone for £9.99 or £4 as a ‘thank you’.

Posts falsely claiming that people can get a smartphone for less than £10 from Argos if they complete a survey are being shared on Facebook.

We’ve seen several posts shared in recent days featuring images of what appear to be printed receipts or invoices branded with the Argos logo, alongside pictures of smartphone boxes or phones.

The posts claim that by completing a “quick customer service survey”, the retailer is giving people the chance to buy an Apple phone for £9.99 or £4.

But a spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact these are not genuine offers.