Hobbycraft isn’t offering yarn craft kits to those who fill out a survey

We’ve spotted several Facebook ads and posts claiming that the retailer Hobbycraft is “running a special promotion this month” in which “anyone who filled out a short form could get a Red Heart Mega Yarn Craft Kit”.

However, Hobbycraft confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.

The posts claim to have been written by someone who says they were told about the false offer by a “cashier” in a Hobbycraft shop. Some posts suggest filling in the “short questionnaire” means the yarn is available for £3 or £6.99.

We’ve also seen posts suggesting the text is being shared on WhatsApp.