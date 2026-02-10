Hobbycraft isn’t offering yarn craft kits to those who fill out a survey
We’ve spotted several Facebook ads and posts claiming that the retailer Hobbycraft is “running a special promotion this month” in which “anyone who filled out a short form could get a Red Heart Mega Yarn Craft Kit”.
However, Hobbycraft confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.
The posts claim to have been written by someone who says they were told about the false offer by a “cashier” in a Hobbycraft shop. Some posts suggest filling in the “short questionnaire” means the yarn is available for £3 or £6.99.
We’ve also seen posts suggesting the text is being shared on WhatsApp.
We regularly fact check Facebook posts promoting fake giveaways and other offers from major retailers. If an offer seems too good to be true, check whether it has been shared by the company’s official channels.
