More fake IKEA ‘mystery box’ offers circulate on Facebook

An “IKEA Mystery Box” offer which is described in a number of posts on Facebook isn’t a real offer from the retailer.

The posts feature videos showing warehouses of IKEA-branded boxes, as well as similar boxes being delivered, and shots of people holding opened boxes filled with IKEA products.

The captions suggest the posts show “unboxing videos” from people who’ve received mystery boxes, and claims IKEA is clearing out unsold items “from previous collections”.

Users are encouraged to click “order now” and fill in a short survey to “see if a box is still available in your area”, or to “claim your set”.

When we contacted IKEA about similar “mystery box” videos being shared last month the company told us it was not a real IKEA promotion. In fact, one of the same videos has been used this time.