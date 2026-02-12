More fake IKEA ‘mystery box’ offers circulate on Facebook

12 February 2026

An “IKEA Mystery Box” offer which is described in a number of posts on Facebook isn’t a real offer from the retailer.

The posts feature videos showing warehouses of IKEA-branded boxes, as well as similar boxes being delivered, and shots of people holding opened boxes filled with IKEA products.

The captions suggest the posts show “unboxing videos” from people who’ve received mystery boxes, and claims IKEA is clearing out unsold items “from previous collections”.

Users are encouraged to click “order now” and fill in a short survey to “see if a box is still available in your area”, or to “claim your set”.

When we contacted IKEA about similar “mystery box” videos being shared last month the company told us it was not a real IKEA promotion. In fact, one of the same videos has been used this time.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a real offer from IKEA.

Related topics

Quick checks

Related fact checks

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.