IKEA doesn’t run ‘Mystery Box’ offer shown in Facebook posts

30 January 2026

An “IKEA Mystery Box” offer which is described in a number of posts on Facebook isn’t genuine.

The Swedish furniture giant confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a real IKEA promotion.

The posts, one of which was shared as a Facebook ad, feature videos showing IKEA products, with a caption suggesting they show “unboxing videos from IKEA Mystery Box customers all across the United Kingdom”.

The caption claims “many people still don’t know that every year after the holidays, IKEA clears out unsold items from previous collections” and encourages users to “tap ‘Order now’, complete a short survey, and receive your reward”, adding that “only 1,000 boxes are left”.

We regularly fact check Facebook posts promoting fake giveaways and other offers from major retailers.

