John Lewis pushchair offer is not genuine

Several posts on Facebook claim that John Lewis is offering Bugaboo pushchairs for £2 or £3 to people who complete a short questionnaire.

This is not true. John Lewis confirmed to Full Fact that it is not a legitimate offer from the company. A spokesperson said that customers could find legitimate offers on the company’s official channels, including its website and app.

The posts all tell the story of a “husband” or “friend” who supposedly works at John Lewis and has shared details of a little known offer to get a Bugaboo Butterfly for a very cheap price.

Some of the posts begin: “Do not, I repeat do NOT buy the Bugaboo Butterfly!!! Because...

“My husband works at John Lewis and told me that most people don't know that if they answer a short survey, they can get a Butterfly Travel stroller. I have already answered the survey and received my stroller, I am attaching a picture. I will leave a link in the comments they sent me, below where you can fill out the survey.

“I don't think it will last long, so don't wait, go in and fill it out now. Repost this post or just share with your friends.”

In fact, the links on the posts, which begin “iil.lat”, are not part of the official John Lewis website, and we were not able to open them successfully.

Another post mistakenly calls the pushchair a “Bugaboo Batterfly” and says: “Due to the increase in import duties, Target is urgently selling off old collections and clearing out warehouses.” This seems to be a reference to the US, as the retailer Target does not operate in the UK.

Earlier this year, we wrote about a similar fake offer, supposedly from Bugaboo directly. Indeed we often find posts on social media promoting nonexistent special offers from retailers.

It is always worth double-checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way is to look at whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a long post history.

