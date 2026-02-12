No, Primark isn’t giving away a ‘hamper of goodies’ to people who like a Facebook post

A Facebook post claiming Primark is giving “a free hamper of goodies” to everyone who “likes” the post and comments “style” has been liked nearly a thousand times.

But a spokesperson for Primark told us this isn’t a real offer from the retailer.

The post says: “I'm Evelyn Shaw, Primark's Director of Style. To celebrate 50 iconic years in fashion, we're giving a free hamper of goodies to everyone who hits like then says: Style”.

Some of the text in the accompanying images is garbled, which can be a sign of AI-generation. When we ran the images through Google reverse image search and selected the ‘about this image’ tab, a note under the images said they were “made with Google AI”.