No, Primark isn’t giving away a ‘hamper of goodies’ to people who like a Facebook post
A Facebook post claiming Primark is giving “a free hamper of goodies” to everyone who “likes” the post and comments “style” has been liked nearly a thousand times.
But a spokesperson for Primark told us this isn’t a real offer from the retailer.
The post says: “I'm Evelyn Shaw, Primark's Director of Style. To celebrate 50 iconic years in fashion, we're giving a free hamper of goodies to everyone who hits like then says: Style”.
Some of the text in the accompanying images is garbled, which can be a sign of AI-generation. When we ran the images through Google reverse image search and selected the ‘about this image’ tab, a note under the images said they were “made with Google AI”.
It’s always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official social media page.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Primark.