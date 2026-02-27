Posts falsely claim Rupert Lowe has demanded the PM surrenders ‘profits’ linked to ‘NHS reform legislation’

Claims that the MP Rupert Lowe is “demanding Keir Starmer surrender £95 million in profits he claims were generated through connections to NHS reform legislation” are false.

Posts on social media claim that Mr Lowe—who recently announced the launch of his ‘Restore Britain’ group as a political party but officially sits as an independent MP—gave the Prime Minister “three days” to reply, and said that if he didn’t receive a response he’d send a “file” to the Crown Prosecution Service.

We’ve found no record of Mr Lowe making any such demands or statements in Parliament, on social media, nor have we found any credible media reports of him saying this.

There’s also no suggestion that the claims in the post about Mr Starmer making profits from NHS reform legislation are in any way based in fact.