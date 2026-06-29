SEA LIFE London Aquarium is not offering ‘young explorer kits’ as survey reward

Posts on Facebook have claimed that SEA LIFE London Aquarium is “offering an exciting Young Explorer Kit” to people who fill in a “short survey”.

But a spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that this isn’t a genuine offer from the aquarium.

The videos each show a woman wearing a SEA LIFE branded top and holding a large SEA LIFE branded box, in front of what appears to be an aquarium tank.

These videos are probably AI-generated. In one, the lighting as the woman is walking is unusually consistent, as is the movement of the fish, while in the other the box appears to remain balanced even though the woman removes one hand from it.