SEA LIFE London Aquarium is not offering ‘young explorer kits’ as survey reward

29 June 2026

Posts on Facebook have claimed that SEA LIFE London Aquarium is “offering an exciting Young Explorer Kit” to people who fill in a “short survey”.

But a spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that this isn’t a genuine offer from the aquarium.

The videos each show a woman wearing a SEA LIFE branded top and holding a large SEA LIFE branded box, in front of what appears to be an aquarium tank.

These videos are probably AI-generated. In one, the lighting as the woman is walking is unusually consistent, as is the movement of the fish, while in the other the box appears to remain balanced even though the woman removes one hand from it.

We’ve written a lot about online posts advertising fake offers from retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from SEA LIFE London.

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