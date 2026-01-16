Facebook posts promoting free food boxes from Tesco aren’t genuine

False. This is not a genuine offer from Tesco.

Tesco is giving away free boxes of “essential groceries” worth £40 to Facebook users.

Posts on social media have falsely claimed the supermarket Tesco is giving away free food boxes worth £40.

Tesco confirmed to Full Fact that these are not genuine offers.

The posts claim to be written by “Paul Madden, a manager at Tesco” and say people can receive a “free box of essential groceries” (one of which supposedly has a £200 voucher “randomly hidden” inside it). The posts include an image of a man holding a box of groceries next to a sign reading “Everyone who says ‘Box’ gets a FREE Food box [sic]”.

One post encourages Facebook users to click a link and provide some personal details to “claim the prize”. But this link isn’t to the real Tesco website—the URL is different, and the layout doesn’t resemble that of Tesco’s actual site.