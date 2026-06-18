No, Tesco isn’t selling a nutribullet baby food processor for £1.99
A Facebook post claims people can receive a nutribullet baby food processor for £1.99 from Tesco if they “take part in a short social survey.”
But Tesco has confirmed to Full Fact that this isn’t a genuine offer.
The post includes a link directing users to a website featuring the Tesco logo, despite not being the company’s real website.
An AI-generated image showing a Nutribullet baby product alongside a Tesco-branded cardboard box and receipt for £1.99 is also included in the post.
The image contains a SynthID watermark that shows it was “generated with OpenAI tools” such as ChatGPT, the OpenAI API, or Codex.
We’ve previously seen a number of fake Tesco offers, as well as those purporting to be from other retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.