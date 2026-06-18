No, Tesco isn’t selling a nutribullet baby food processor for £1.99

A Facebook post claims people can receive a nutribullet baby food processor for £1.99 from Tesco if they “take part in a short social survey.”

But Tesco has confirmed to Full Fact that this isn’t a genuine offer.

The post includes a link directing users to a website featuring the Tesco logo, despite not being the company’s real website.

An AI-generated image showing a Nutribullet baby product alongside a Tesco-branded cardboard box and receipt for £1.99 is also included in the post.