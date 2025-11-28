Toby Carvery isn’t giving away a free meal for two to those who like a Facebook post

What was claimed
What was claimed
For Toby Carvery’s birthday the chain is giving away a free carvery for two to everyone who likes and comments “roast” on a Facebook post.
Our verdict
This is not a genuine offer from the restaurant chain.
A Facebook post is claiming that Toby Carvery is giving away a free carvery for two to people who ‘like’ and comment “roast”—but this is not a genuine offer from the restaurant chain.
The post, which has been ‘liked’ more than 450 times at the time of writing, includes a picture of a chef holding a roast dinner next to a sign with Toby Carvery branding that reads: “It’s Toby Carvery’s birthday so we’re giving a free carvey [sic] for two to everyone who hits like and says roast”.
This picture implies the offer is from the company itself—although the word carvery is misspelled in the phrase “free carvey for two”.
But a spokesperson from Toby Carvery’s parent company, Mitchells & Butlers, told Full Fact that this is not a genuine giveaway from the restaurant chain, and said real deals would always be shared by Toby Carvery’s official page.
We can find no such giveaways being promoted on the official Toby Carvery social media channels or its website.
The official Toby Carvery Facebook page has previously warned about pages and individuals “pretending to be Toby Carvery”, saying: “Any competition, offer or post will always be here, and only here. We’ll also never ask for any bank or credit card details.”
We’ve written about many other fake Toby Carvery offers before, as well as those for other restaurant chains and retailers.
It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because a spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, the company that owns Toby Carvery, confirmed this is not a real offer associated with the chain.
