Toby Carvery isn’t giving away a free meal for two to those who like a Facebook post

This is not a genuine offer from the restaurant chain.

For Toby Carvery’s birthday the chain is giving away a free carvery for two to everyone who likes and comments “roast” on a Facebook post.

A Facebook post is claiming that Toby Carvery is giving away a free carvery for two to people who ‘like’ and comment “roast”—but this is not a genuine offer from the restaurant chain.

The post, which has been ‘liked’ more than 450 times at the time of writing, includes a picture of a chef holding a roast dinner next to a sign with Toby Carvery branding that reads: “It’s Toby Carvery’s birthday so we’re giving a free carvey [sic] for two to everyone who hits like and says roast”.

This picture implies the offer is from the company itself—although the word carvery is misspelled in the phrase “free carvey for two”.