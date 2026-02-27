Post offering free Toby Carvery hamper is fake

27 February 2026

A Facebook post has falsely claimed that Toby Carvery is giving everyone who likes the post and comments “Special” a “free hamper filled with goodies” to “celebrate 50 special years of Toby Carvery”.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers told Full Fact this isn’t a genuine offer.

The post claims to be written by “Paul Sinclair, CEO of Toby Carvery”. But Toby Carvery is owned by Mitchells & Butlers, the CEO of which is Phil Urban. Searches for “Paul Sinclair” returned no results connected with either company name.

When we performed a Google reverse image search on an image of a suited man holding a hamper being shared alongside the post it told us the image was “made with Google AI”. Further evidence that the image isn’t genuine includes the fact that lettering throughout it contains misspellings and nonsensical lettering.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a genuine Toby Carvery offer.

Related topics

Social media Quick checks

Related fact checks

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.