No, Toby Carvery is not giving away a free carvery to celebrate ‘National Potato Day’

A Facebook post has falsely claimed that Toby Carvery is “rewarding everyone” who likes the post and comments “Spud” with a “FREE carvery for two” to “celebrate National Potato Day”.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers told Full Fact this isn’t a genuine offer.

The post claims to be written by “Jack Peters, President at Toby Carvery”. But Toby Carvery is owned by Mitchells & Butlers, the CEO of which is Phil Urban. Searches for “Jack Peters” returned no results connected with either company name.

When we performed a Google reverse image search on an image of a suited man holding a roast dinner being shared alongside the post it told us the image was “made with Google AI”.