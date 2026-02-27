No, Toby Carvery is not giving away a free carvery to celebrate ‘National Potato Day’

27 February 2026

A Facebook post has falsely claimed that Toby Carvery is “rewarding everyone” who likes the post and comments “Spud” with a “FREE carvery for two” to “celebrate National Potato Day”.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers told Full Fact this isn’t a genuine offer.

The post claims to be written by “Jack Peters, President at Toby Carvery”. But Toby Carvery is owned by Mitchells & Butlers, the CEO of which is Phil Urban. Searches for “Jack Peters” returned no results connected with either company name.

When we performed a Google reverse image search on an image of a suited man holding a roast dinner being shared alongside the post it told us the image was “made with Google AI”.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a genuine Toby Carvery offer.

