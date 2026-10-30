Toby Carvery isn’t giving away a free carvery to celebrate ‘National Yorkshire Pudding Week’
A Facebook video claiming Toby Carvery is giving away a “free carvery for two” for “National Yorkshire Pudding Week” isn’t genuine.
A spokesperson for Toby Carvery’s parent company, Mitchells & Butlers, told Full Fact this isn’t a genuine offer from them.
The video, posted on 17 October, shows a woman in Toby Carvery-branded clothing holding a plate of food. She says: “It’s National Yorkshire Pudding Week. To celebrate, we’re giving everyone who drops a like and says ‘Yorkie’ in the comments a free carvery for two.”
Google’s SynthID detector said it found its watermark in both the video and the audio, indicating all or part of each was made with Google’s AI tools.
We’ve checked similar videos about Toby Carvery before. Posts offering fake deals are very common. It’s worth checking whether supposed offers have been shared by a company’s official accounts, which often have more followers and a verified blue tick.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Toby Carvery has confirmed this isn’t a genuine offer from them.
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