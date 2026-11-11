Facebook ad offers fake Tesco grocery package giveaway

A fake ad that claims you can get a free grocery package from Tesco by filling in a questionnaire has been shared on Facebook.

The ad also features a video that asks “Would you like to try out Tesco’s latest products?” and claims you can receive a trial pack by signing up on Tesco’s website, adding that the offer is only valid this week.

Google AI’s detector told us the video contains an invisible SynthID watermark, indicating it was made or edited with Google AI tools.

A spokesperson for Tesco also confirmed to Full Fact that this isn’t a genuine offer from the retailer.

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No such deal exists on Tesco’s official Facebook page or website.

Posts and ads promoting fake offers are common online, so it’s always worth checking a brand’s official social media pages or websites. We’ve fact checked other posts sharing fake Tesco deals before.