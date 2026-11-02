Waterstones isn’t offering cheap ‘Bestsellers Boxes’ in Facebook posts

Facebook posts offering cheap “Waterstones Bestsellers Boxes” are not genuine.

One post says the author’s sister “works at one of their stores”, and that “if you fill out a short questionnaire, you can get a Waterstones Bestsellers Box for just £3!”

The other, supposedly by a former employee, says “you just have to leave a review and pay a very small shipping fee”.

Facebook labels both posts “AI content”, and Google’s SynthID Detector said all of the images in the posts were “made or edited with OpenAI”.

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Both posts provide a link in the comments that isn’t part of the Waterstones website. The company told Full Fact that it didn’t direct customers to sites other than waterstones.com.

Waterstones recommended their advice on avoiding scams. It’s worth checking whether supposed offers have been shared by a company’s official accounts, which often have more followers and a verified blue tick.