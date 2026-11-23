A fake ad that claims people can get a free “sample pack” from Aldi by filling in a “short questionnaire” has been shared on Facebook.

The ad features a video appearing to show an Aldi worker saying: “This is your chance to try out Aldi’s latest products”. But there are several clues that the video isn’t real and the offer isn’t genuinely from Aldi.

Google AI’s detector told us the video contains an invisible SynthID watermark, indicating it was made or edited with Google AI tools.

The link provided with the ad is broken, and no such deal exists on Aldi’s official website or Facebook page.

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Posts and ads promoting fake deals are common online, so it’s always worth checking a brand’s official social media pages or websites. We’ve fact checked other posts sharing fake offers from Aldi before.