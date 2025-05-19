Fake ‘£2 for two’ Wetherspoons offer shared on Facebook

False. The account which shared this post is not associated with the pub chain and Wetherspoons has confirmed the offer is fake.

JD Wetherspoon is offering “£2 for two” dinner vouchers to people who complete an online survey.

An account branding itself “JD Wetherspoon” is claiming the pub chain is handing out “£2 for Two” vouchers to those who complete an online survey—but, as with many similar claims, it’s not real.

The post says the offer is “not a joke” and is available to anyone who spends “just a couple of minutes completing a quick survey”. It features a link to a website branded “Wetherspoon”—but this is not the official JD Wetherspoon website.

We’ve fact checked similar fake offers a number of times. A JD Wetherspoon spokesperson has confirmed that no such offer exists, describing the fake account’s post as “twaddle”.

Wetherspoons says on its official website that it doesn’t run any social media pages, stating: “Any profiles promoted on sites such as Facebook, TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and Snapchat are not endorsed or maintained by the company.”

Full Fact has written about various fake offers relating to well-known brands, including an Alton Towers giveaway, free holidays at Center Parcs and free meals at restaurant chains like Toby Carvery and Harvester.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick and a longer post history.