Wickes is not running a ‘special promotion’ selling ‘96 pack’ of fruit and veg seeds for £3

11 February 2026

Facebook posts and ads falsely claim that the home improvement retailer Wickes is running a “special promotion” that means people who fill out a “short survey” can get a “96 pack” of different fruit and vegetable seeds for less than £3.

Wickes confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer.

The author of the posts claims to have been told about the supposed promotion by a cashier at Wickes, and said they “filled out the questionnaire” to receive their seeds, before encouraging people to follow a link in the comment section.

However, this link doesn’t take people to the real Wickes website.

We regularly fact check Facebook posts promoting fake giveaways and other offers from major retailers. If an offer seems too good to be true, check whether it has been shared by the company’s official social media accounts.

