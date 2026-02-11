Wickes is not running a ‘special promotion’ selling ‘96 pack’ of fruit and veg seeds for £3

Facebook posts and ads falsely claim that the home improvement retailer Wickes is running a “special promotion” that means people who fill out a “short survey” can get a “96 pack” of different fruit and vegetable seeds for less than £3.

Wickes confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer.

The author of the posts claims to have been told about the supposed promotion by a cashier at Wickes, and said they “filled out the questionnaire” to receive their seeds, before encouraging people to follow a link in the comment section.

However, this link doesn’t take people to the real Wickes website.