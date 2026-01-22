Fake Argos offer for bargain Xbox shared online

A post and advert on Facebook have falsely claimed Argos is running a deal selling new gaming consoles for £3 in return for completing a survey.

The author of the post claims their brother works at the retailer, and that “he told me that most people don't realise that you can get an Xbox Series X for just £3 if you take a short survey!” The post adds that filling out the form took “30 seconds”, and includes several pictures of the device.

But an Argos spokesperson has confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer from them.

At the time of writing, an Xbox Series X is priced at £499.99 on the store’s actual website.