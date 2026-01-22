Fake Argos offer for bargain Xbox shared online

22 January 2026

A post and advert on Facebook have falsely claimed Argos is running a deal selling new gaming consoles for £3 in return for completing a survey.

The author of the post claims their brother works at the retailer, and that “he told me that most people don't realise that you can get an Xbox Series X for just £3 if you take a short survey!” The post adds that filling out the form took “30 seconds”, and includes several pictures of the device.

But an Argos spokesperson has confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer from them.

At the time of writing, an Xbox Series X is priced at £499.99 on the store’s actual website.

If you see an offer on social media that seems too good to be true, treat it with caution until you have confirmed it is authentic.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a genuine Argos offer.

Related topics

Argos Social media Quick checks

Related fact checks

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.