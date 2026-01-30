Zara isn’t giving away a free box of clothes to people who fill out a survey

We’ve spotted several Facebook posts and adverts claiming that the retailer Zara is giving away free boxes “filled with clothing, accessories, and fragrances” to people who complete a “short questionnaire”.

The posts include videos appearing to show Zara staff showing off the “exclusive fashion box” which users can supposedly receive if they answer “five simple questions”. The page sharing these posts and adverts was created on 28 January.

But Zara confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the company.

We’ve fact checked many similar false offers we’ve seen shared on Facebook. If an offer seems too good to be true, check whether it has been shared by the company’s official channels—these will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram and a longer posting history.