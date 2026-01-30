Zara isn’t giving away a free box of clothes to people who fill out a survey

30 January 2026

We’ve spotted several Facebook posts and adverts claiming that the retailer Zara is giving away free boxes “filled with clothing, accessories, and fragrances” to people who complete a “short questionnaire”.

The posts include videos appearing to show Zara staff showing off the “exclusive fashion box” which users can supposedly receive if they answer “five simple questions”. The page sharing these posts and adverts was created on 28 January.

But Zara confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the company.

We’ve fact checked many similar false offers we’ve seen shared on Facebook. If an offer seems too good to be true, check whether it has been shared by the company’s official channels—these will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram and a longer posting history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Zara.

Related topics

Social media Quick checks

Related fact checks

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.